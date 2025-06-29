Gage Guerra News: Makes first MLS appearance

Guerra generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Toronto FC.

Guerra made his first ever MLS appearance in Saturday's game against Toronto, featuring for 17 minutes in the second half. The young forward contributed one shot and one interception but couldn't find a goal contribution to help the Timbers get back into the game. With several key players ruled out due to injuries in the frontline, Guerra could see some playing time off the bench moving forward.