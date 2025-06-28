Garrison Tubbs News: Starts against Nashville

Tubbs (face) is in the starting XI for Saturday's meeting with Nashville.

Tubbs only suffered a minor injury during his previous appearance, so he could log more minutes this time as part of a back three alongside Lucas Bartlett and Kye Rowles. In six league games played this year, Tubbs has racked up 15 clearances and nine interceptions and contributed to a pair of clean sheets, although his side's defense has been vulnerable lately.