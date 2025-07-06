Gaston Togni News: Joins Pachuca on loan

Togni will spend one year on loan to Pachuca, leaving his former side Defensa y Justicia in Argentina.

Togni moves to Tuzos after tallying five goals and one assist over 12 matches played (11 starts) in the Argentine league in 2025, in addition to scoring once across five Copa Sudamericana games. He has featured as a left winger throughout his career, so he'll face a tough battle for the position with both Kenedy and Oussama Idrissi. Other than his creative upside in open play, Togni will push to take set pieces away from Idrissi and Elias Montiel.