Gaston Valles News: Back to Espanyol

Valles is returning to his parent club Espanyol after ending his season-long loan spell in FC Cartagena.

Valles featured in 28 games across all competitions for FC Cartagena while on loan from Espanyol, scoring three goals. The striker is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract, but his future remains a bit blurry since it is still unclear whether he will reintegrate the senior squad at 24-years-old.