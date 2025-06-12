Gautier Lloris News: Defensive pillar in Le Havre

Lloris played 31 Ligue 1 matches for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Lloris combined defensive solidity with unexpected offensive output, contributing two goals and an assist from center-back. The defender confirmed his decent season from last year and set new career highs in league play with one assist, five chances created, 68 tackles, 34 interceptions and 189 clearances. Lloris' disciplined yet composed play and leadership at the back helped stabilize Le Havre throughout the campaign making him one of the team's most reliable figures in the backline to help the club secure its spot and avoid relegation. With one year left on his contract, Lloris should remain a key player in the backline next season.