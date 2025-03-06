Gavi Injury: Returns to training

Gavi (illness) is back in training and could be an option for Saturday's game against Osasuna, according to Mas Que Pelotas.

Gavi missed Wednesday's game against Benfica due to an illness, but his return to training Thursday suggests he should be in the squad for Saturday. Gavi has a good chance of seeing action in that game, as manager Hansi Flick is likely to rotate the side a bit with the second leg against Benfica on the horizon for next week.