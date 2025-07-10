Gennaro Borrelli News: Joins Cagliari

Borrelli has inked a contract until 2029 with an option with Cagliari after fleeing Brescia.

Borrelli is coming off three solid campaigns in Serie B, where he racked up 22 goals in 75 matches. He'll either deputize or partner with Roberto Piccoli. His role and minutes will hinge on whether Cagliari will make further offensive additions and which formation their new coach will land on.