Georginio Rutter News: Minutes during preseason

Rutter (ankle) played 45 minutes in a friendly against Wycombe.

Rutter was expected to return during the preseason and has, with the forward earning 45 minutes of play in a friendly. This is good news for the attacker who saw spurts of starting time last season, looking to make that permanent spot if he can remain healthy entering the new season, starting in 19 of his 28 appearances in the 2024/25 season.