Gerard Martin Injury: Set for surgery

Martin suffered a dislocation at the base of the fifth metacarpal in his right hand and will undergo surgery next Tuesday, the club announced Friday.

Martin suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Slovakia in the U21 EURO Championship, and this surgery rules him out for the rest of the season. Martin, who had some impressive performances toward the end of the 2024/25 campaign, should be ready for preseason and could battle Alejandro Balde for starts at left-back if Barca don't sign another player for that role during the summer transfer window.