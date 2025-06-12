Gerard Martin Injury: Suffers finger injury

Martin suffered a finger injury in the first half of Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Slovakia in the U21 EURO Championship, which forced him off at halftime, according to German Bona from Diario Sport.

Martin had been dealing with a reported finger infection suffered in Wednesday's game and will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. Martin was spotted already wearing a strap on his hand at the end of the game which could allow him to play depending on his sensations. His next chance to play will come on Saturday against Romania U21.