Gerard Martin Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Martin underwent a successful surgery for a dislocation at the base of the fifth metacarpal in his right hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. Mir under the supervision of the club's medical services, the club announced.

Martin suffered the injury during the first half of Wednesday's victory against Slovakia in the U21 EURO Championship and was forced to undergo surgery as it appeared to be infected. Martin will now begin his recovery and the club expects him to be available for the start of preseason.