Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Arm wrapped in splint

Vrioni is expected to miss significant time on the sidelines after suffering a serious elbow injury in training and being spotted with a sturdy splint that will likely force him out for a while. The timeline for his return and the specifics of the injury are still unknown but Prince-Osei Owusu is expected to take on a larger role in the frontline until he returns.