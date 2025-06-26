Menu
Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Arm wrapped in splint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Vrioni (elbow) was spotted wearing a sturdy splint at the game on Wednesday, according to Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses.

Vrioni is expected to miss significant time on the sidelines after suffering a serious elbow injury in training and being spotted with a sturdy splint that will likely force him out for a while. The timeline for his return and the specifics of the injury are still unknown but Prince-Osei Owusu is expected to take on a larger role in the frontline until he returns.

