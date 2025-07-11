Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Nearing return

Vrioni (elbow) is nearing a return to action after running and training with the group, but is likely to need a bit more time, according to interim manager Marco Donadel, per Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Vrioni has been jogging for some time and has taken the next step this week, as he is now training with the group. This is huge news for the club, as a return should be expected in the near future. A return against Orlando on Saturday seems unlikely, but possibly next week when facing Philadelphia on Wednesday.