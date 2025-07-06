Menu
Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Starts jogging, still in splint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Vrioni (elbow) was seen jogging on the grass Tuesday as he continues to wear a splint over his elbow, per Maxime Truman of Dans Les Coulisses

Vrioni has begun to do some light jogging to keep up his fitness, however he continues to be on a splint following his elbow injury. Until the forward is off of the splint is where he can make a return to training for Montreal, keeping him on the sidelines indefinitely.

Giacomo Vrioni
CF Montreal
