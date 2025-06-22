Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Suffers elbow injury in training

Vrioni suffered a likely serious elbow injury in training and was in big pain, according to Nilton Jorge from KAN FC.

Vrioni could have suffered a serious elbow injury in training since it was reported that every movement of his arm provoked a cry of pain, a sign that the injury might be serious. Vrioni will likely be assessed in the coming days by a specialist to determine if there is a serious issue but his availability for Wednesday's clash against Cincinnati is already in high doubt. This would be a big blow for the team since he is an undisputed starter for Montreal when available, with Prince-Osei Owusu likely getting a larger role if he misses out.