Gikling Bruseth News: Loaned to Sarpsborg
Bruseth was loaned to Sarpsborg for the remainder of the MLS season, San Diego announced.
Bruseth is returning to Norway, and his loan also includes a purchase option. The midfielder has struggled for big minutes with San Diego and never has really fit in their plans. He now has the chance for more minutes in Norway, and a chance to kick start his career.
Gikling Bruseth
Free Agent
