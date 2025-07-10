Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Gikling Bruseth headshot

Gikling Bruseth News: Loaned to Sarpsborg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Bruseth was loaned to Sarpsborg for the remainder of the MLS season, San Diego announced.

Bruseth is returning to Norway, and his loan also includes a purchase option. The midfielder has struggled for big minutes with San Diego and never has really fit in their plans. He now has the chance for more minutes in Norway, and a chance to kick start his career.

Gikling Bruseth
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now