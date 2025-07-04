Menu
Gilberto Flores Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Flores (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's match with Chicago, per the MLS injury report.

Flores is a doubt for Saturday's clash due to an ankle concern. It's a major problem for Cincinnati if Flores can't go, especially with Miles Robinson away on international duty. If Flores can't go at the weekend it could force the also injured Teenage Hadebe back earlier than expected.

