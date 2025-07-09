Gilberto Flores Injury: Trains to the side
Flores (ankle) is training to the side Wednesday ahead of Saturday's match against Columbus, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.
Flores is still battling his ankle injury, as the defender is only training to the side, not involved in group training. This will leave him as a close call for Saturday's contest against Columbus. That said, if he is left out, Alvas Powell would likely take his spot again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now