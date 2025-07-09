Menu
Gilberto Flores Injury: Trains to the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Flores (ankle) is training to the side Wednesday ahead of Saturday's match against Columbus, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Flores is still battling his ankle injury, as the defender is only training to the side, not involved in group training. This will leave him as a close call for Saturday's contest against Columbus. That said, if he is left out, Alvas Powell would likely take his spot again.

Gilberto Flores
FC Cincinnati
