Giorgi Kochorashvili News: Ends journey in Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Kochorashvili is leaving Levante after the termination of his contract and will continue his career with Sporting CP, his former club announced.

Kochorashvili is departing Levante following the termination of his contract, having made 66 appearances for the senior team while scoring nine goals and providing four assists. The midfielder will now continue his career in Portugal after signing a contract with Sporting CP until June 2030.

Giorgi Kochorashvili
Sporting CP
