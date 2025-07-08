Giovane News: Signs with Verona

Giovane has agreed to a four-year contract with Verona after departing Corinthians as a free agent.

Giovane logged 47 appearances with his previous team in recent seasons, scoring thrice and assisting once, as he wasn't a full-time starter. He'll contribute to replacing Casper Tengstedt and tussle for minutes with Amin Sarr, Daniel Mosquera, and Dailon Livramento, but Verona will likely add further attackers.