Giovane News: Signs with Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Giovane has agreed to a four-year contract with Verona after departing Corinthians as a free agent.

Giovane logged 47 appearances with his previous team in recent seasons, scoring thrice and assisting once, as he wasn't a full-time starter. He'll contribute to replacing Casper Tengstedt and tussle for minutes with Amin Sarr, Daniel Mosquera, and Dailon Livramento, but Verona will likely add further attackers.

