Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Picks up leg injury

Lo Celso was forced off at halftime against Real Sociedad with a leg injury. Tests on Monday confirmed a moderate-grade injury to the middle third of the soleus muscle in his right leg. His return will depend on his recovery progress, the club announced.

