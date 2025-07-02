Giuseppe Bovalina Injury: Doing well after illness

Bovalina is doing well after his illness and should be ready again soon, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist. "He's doing well and he will soon be ready to go again. But of course it's a situation that can occur. Now he just has to relax and not do too much. When he will be given the go, he will be pretty fast up to speed."

