Giuseppe Bovalina Injury: Ruled out against San Diego
Bovalina is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against San Diego due to illness, according to the MLS injury report.
Bovalina is dealing with illness and won't be able to face San Diego on Wednesday. His next chance to feature will come against LAFC on Sunday if he recovers in time to make the squad list. That said, he has only been a rotation option this season, so his absence will not impact the starting squad.
