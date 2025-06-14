Gleison Bremer Injury: Called up for Club World Cup
Bremer (knee) has made Juventus' squad list for the FIFA Club World Cup.
Bremer is in the final stages of his rehab from an ACL rupture and could be able to return on the pitch during the summer competition. He has been sidelined since early October. While he's not a lock to get meaningful minutes during the summer, his availability bodes well ahead of the start of the next campaign.
