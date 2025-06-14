Menu
Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer Injury: Called up for Club World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Bremer (knee) has made Juventus' squad list for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Bremer is in the final stages of his rehab from an ACL rupture and could be able to return on the pitch during the summer competition. He has been sidelined since early October. While he's not a lock to get meaningful minutes during the summer, his availability bodes well ahead of the start of the next campaign.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
