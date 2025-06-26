Menu
Gleison Bremer News: Bench option for Man City clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Bremer (knee) is available for Thursday's match against Manchester City.

Bremer is named in a game-day squad list for the first time since tearing his knee a few months ago, as he had missed the first two FIFA Club World Cup games. The club vowed to be cautious, and he's unlikely to get minutes during the competition, but he's on track to be a full go by the time next season starts.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
