Gonzalo Lujan Injury: Aiming for Thursday return

Lujan (strain) is set to be reassessed ahead of Thursday's clash with Porto. Per manager Javier Mascherano, "They [Lujan] are not available for this game, hopefully they will be for the second game" per Reuters.

Lujan is on the Club World Cup roster, however did not play the opening match with a strain. He will be reassessed again and will be a late call for the Porto clash. In his absence, Maximiliano Falcon will get the start at center back for Inter Miami.