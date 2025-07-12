Gonzalo Lujan Injury: Tagged as questionable
Lujan (strain) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.
Lujan is going to be a late call Saturday, but seems to be on the right side of the curve, as he did train this week. That said, he will likely just need to pass some testing to be an option. If he is fit, he will likely see the start, starting in six of his seven appearances before the injury.
