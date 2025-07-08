Gonzalo Lujan Injury: Trains Tuesday

Lujan (strain) participated in team training Tuesday, according to Franco Panizo of Miami Total Futbol.

Lujan is seeing some positive news this week after a strain left him out, as he was able to get back into training with the rest of his team. This is solid news heading into Wednesday's midweek match, possibly returning to the team sheet then. He is a regular starter in the defense when fit and will hope to see that spot back if deemed healthy.