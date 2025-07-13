Gonzalo Piovi News: All-around effort in draw

Piovi had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Mazatlan.

Piovi drove his team forward from deep, contributing five crosses and 12 accurate long balls in addition to his regular defensive work during the game. His strong performance, complemented by a clean sheet, bodes well for what the rest of the year could hold for him as long as he avoids the disciplinary issues he has had in previous competitions.