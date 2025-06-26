Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Griffin Dorsey headshot

Griffin Dorsey News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Dorsey will miss Saturday's game against St. Louis City due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Dorsey has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Saturday's match against St. Louis City. He has been an undisputed starter at left-back for Houston, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Felipe Andrade expected to see the starting spot for that game.

Griffin Dorsey
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now