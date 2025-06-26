Griffin Dorsey News: Set for suspension

Dorsey will miss Saturday's game against St. Louis City due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Dorsey has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Saturday's match against St. Louis City. He has been an undisputed starter at left-back for Houston, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Felipe Andrade expected to see the starting spot for that game.