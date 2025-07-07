Guillermo Ruiz News: Transfers to Juarez

Ruiz has made a move to FC Juarez from Spanish team Leganes for the next two years, the club announced Sunday.

Ruiz is a young prospect who has trained in the youth teams of Real Madrid and Murcia, but has yet to make his debut in the top division. At 21 years old and 1.94 meters tall, he'll now look to fulfill his potential in Mexico. Bravos currently have Sebastian Jurado as their first-choice goalkeeper, and Ruiz would be expected to play a bench role, or perhaps be tested at the Under-23 level.