Gustavo Cabral News: Leaves Pachuca
Cabral is no longer a Tuzos player after the club announced his departure Tuesday.
Cabral had a successful six-year stint in Mexico which likely marked the end of his professional career. He was one of the leaders and most consistent players of a team that won a league championship and a CONCACAF Champions Cup title. His most notable stats in Liga MX include 10 goals, 599 clearances, 318 interceptions and 47 clean sheets throughout 184 matches.
Gustavo Cabral
Free Agent
