Gustavo Ferrareis News: Signs with Atlas

Ferrareis is a new addition to Atlas' roster for the Apertura campaign after transferring from Puebla.

Ferrareis will aim to contribute his consistency and ability on the right flank to the Rojinegro squad in this new stage of his career. The 29-year-old arrived in Mexico as a winger but quickly developed into a full-back with good attacking upside, so he could fit into coach Gonzalo Pineda's usual back five. Over his nearly five years with Puebla, he recorded six goals and eight assists in 145 league appearances, although his final campaign wasn't his most successful in that regard, as his last goal came in September. He'll now be a direct competitor to Carlos Emilio Orrantia at right wing-back.