Gustavo Nunes News: Returns to bench
Nunes (back) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Arsenal.
Nunes was nearing a return Saturday and has returned, with the attacker fit enough for a spot on the bench. This is huge for the defender who has yet to appear this season due to his injury, hoping that he can see the field and possibly make his debut. However, that could be tough in a match expected to be end-to-end.
