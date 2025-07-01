Habib Diarra News: Signs in Sunderland
Diarra made the move to Sunderland from Strasbourg, the club announced.
Diarra is joining Sunderland, where he should immediately play a large role at the center of the park. He did well in Strasbourg, but will have to cope with a very physical Premier League that could limit his time on the ball. Diarra doesn't offer a ton going forward, but a handful of goal contributions is possible.
