Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Habib Diarra headshot

Habib Diarra News: Signs in Sunderland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Diarra made the move to Sunderland from Strasbourg, the club announced.

Diarra is joining Sunderland, where he should immediately play a large role at the center of the park. He did well in Strasbourg, but will have to cope with a very physical Premier League that could limit his time on the ball. Diarra doesn't offer a ton going forward, but a handful of goal contributions is possible.

Habib Diarra
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now