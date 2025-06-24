Haissem Hassan News: Energetic winger with Oviedo

Hassan featured in 39 matches in La Liga2 for Real Oviedo during the 2024/25 season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Hassan was a consistent presence on the right wing, contributing to seven goals and showing strong attacking instincts in 2,210 minutes of action. His pace and dribbling ability kept defenders under pressure, helping the club throughout the season to secure promotion to the Spanish top flight. There is no doubt that with his performances and two years remaining on his contract, Hassan will remain a key player in Oviedo's frontline heading into the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.