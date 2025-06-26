Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Won't return soon
Calhanoglu (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of the FIFA Club World Cup, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.
Calhanoglu picked up a calf injury in training as he was about to return from an ankle sprain and won't be able to heal in time to feature in the competition, even though Inter advanced to the knockout stage. He'll look to get completely healthy in the next couple of months.
