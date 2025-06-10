Hamari Traore News: Decent time when fit

Traore started in nine of his 11 appearances while registering one assist on three chances created in La Liga.

Traore saw his season majorly shortened due to injuries, starting in the first four games of the season, until a knee injury left him out until late February. He would then capture a few more starts to end the season, but was cautious with his return and placed in more of a rotational role. That said, he will hope to earn his starting spot back next campaign after he was a regular starter when fit, although he will have to earn that spot back from Jon Aramburu after he started in 28 games.