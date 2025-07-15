Han-Noah Massengo News: Joins Augsburg

Massengo has completed a transfer to Augsburg from Burnley, according to his new club.

Massengo is making a move from England to Germany, as the midfielder has inked a deal with Augsburg. He most recently played with Auxerre, featuring 17 times with the club last season while not gaining a single goal contribution. That said, he does have some experience at the age of 24, likely to shape out a decent role with the club in the next five years of his contract.