Hannes Wolf News: Another briliant performance
Wolf scored two goals and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Thursday's 4-0 victory against Atlanta United.
Wolf has been one of the hottest wingers in the league, scoring five goals with an assist in the last four games. His consistent performances and ability to keep healthy will see him surpass several career highs in 2025, as he has already reached a career high of goals scored with 8.
