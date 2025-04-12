Fantasy Soccer
Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Active in Monza match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Nicolussi Caviglia recorded four shots (two on goal), three interceptions, three clerances and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monza.

Nicolussi Caviglia bombed away from distance and on set pieces, pacing his team in attempts, and was excellent defensively in the tight win. He has registered nine shots (three on target), three key passes, five tackles (all won) and 10 clearances in his last five showings.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia
Venezia
More Stats & News
