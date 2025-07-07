Hany Mukhtar News: Bags winning PK in stoppage time
Mukhtar took four shots (two on goal), sent in five crosses, created two chances, and scored the winning penalty kick in the 101st minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.
Mukhtar made no mistake from the spot to lift Nashville to a big win deep into stoppage time. He was active throughout the match and continues to drive the Nashville SC attack. He's in a good position to keep rolling on Saturday against and Inter Miami defense that has conceded in nine consecutive MLS matches.
