Hany Mukhtar News: Scores in second straight match

Mukhtar took three shots (two on goal), sent in four crosses, took four corner kicks, and scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Inter Miami.

Mukhtar did his part to keep Nashville in the match, but it wasn't enough as they suffered their first defeat in 15 matches. He's up to 10 goals and 8 assists on the season, and he'll be a key factor in Wednesday's heavyweight battle at home against Columbus.