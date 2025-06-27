Hany Mukhtar News: Solid outing, no goal contributions

Mukhtar recorded five shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus the New England Revolution.

Mukhtar was all over the field in Wednesday's victory, having a decent match despite not earning an assist or finding the back of the net. He would record three chances created, five shots and five crosses, still a solid contribution to the victory. However, it did end his four-match streak with a goal contribution, remaining at 13 in 19 appearances this season.