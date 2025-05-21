Harvey Elliott News: Goal and assist in away defeat

Elliott scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and four chances created in Monday's 3-2 loss to Brighton.

Elliott scored his first Premier League goal of the season in what has only been his second start of the year, both of which have come after the title had been won. He also assisted Dominik Szoboszlai with a set-piece move only moments before half-time. He has only bettered his three shots on one occasion this season and his four chances created were the first time in all competitions he has attempted more than two.