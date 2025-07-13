Helinho News: Goal off bench

Helinho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Club Necaxa.

If the opening week of the 2025-26 Mexico Liga MX is any indication, Helinho will continue being a backup. The 2024-25 season saw him log 24 appearances, but with two-thirds of them as a reserve. Ideally for Helinho, he can earn a lot more starts this new season, and scoring in its opening week is an excellent foundation for said campaign.