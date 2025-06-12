Menu
Henry Kessler Injury: Ruled out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Kessler (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against the Galaxy, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kessler started in the 2-1 loss to Portland on Sunday, but the defender is now set for another game on the sidelines. The veteran center-back has made just three starts since the beginning of April. His next chance to play will come against Orlando City on Wednesday, June 25.

Henry Kessler
St. Louis City SC
