Henry Kessler Injury: Ruled out again

Kessler (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against the Galaxy, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kessler started in the 2-1 loss to Portland on Sunday, but the defender is now set for another game on the sidelines. The veteran center-back has made just three starts since the beginning of April. His next chance to play will come against Orlando City on Wednesday, June 25.