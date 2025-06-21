Henry Martin Injury: Pictured in training

Martin (thigh) has participated in the team's preseason work ahead of the Apertura tournament.

Martin left the May 25 season finale with muscle problems, which led him to be sidelined days later in the Club World Cup qualifying playoff against LAFC. He seems to be gradually regaining fitness, as he has been shown in official team images performing off-the-ball drills. The next Liga MX tournament kicks off on July 11, so the experienced forward could be ready if he avoids any setbacks until then. In that case, he'll try to improve on his Clausura numbers of two goals and three assists in 13 appearances (10 starts) while competing for a spot with Rodrigo Aguirre and Victor Davila.