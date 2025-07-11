Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Henry Wingo headshot

Henry Wingo Injury: May miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Wingo (lower body) is potentially going to miss the rest of the season, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Wingo has been out for over a month but may see that extended further, as he could miss the rest of the season due to his injury. This is tough for the midfielder, as he was starting to begin the season before a spell of injuries hindered his campaign. He could possibly be fit by September or October, although not much more has been said.

Henry Wingo
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now