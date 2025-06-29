Henry Wingo Injury: Out for few months
Wingo is expected to miss a couple of months with his lower body injury, confirmed manager Robin Fraser per the Touchline TFC.
This is a tough blow for Wingo, who will likely miss the next few months and the Leagues Cup with his lower body injury. He was getting some decent minutes prior to his injury, recording five starts in six appearances for Toronto, totaling 12 clearances with four tackles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now